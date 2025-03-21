OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Declares Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

OFS Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 89.4% annually over the last three years.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.