Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.18 and last traded at $26.68. 3,125,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 11,554,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

OKLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

In other Oklo news, Director Richard Kinzley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth about $135,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,493,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

