OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Buys New Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,195 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,589,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,757,000 after purchasing an additional 75,346 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 34,002.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,191,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after buying an additional 388,388 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,055,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,675,000 after buying an additional 129,587 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $76.33.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

