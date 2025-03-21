OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Takes Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,385,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $54,052,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 236,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after buying an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 231,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMB opened at $91.25 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average of $91.18.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

