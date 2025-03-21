Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 151.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,159 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 2.5 %

OLLI stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

