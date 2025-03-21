Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at UBS Group

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OMC. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.
Omnicom Group Stock Performance
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
