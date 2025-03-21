On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 242.51 ($3.14) and traded as low as GBX 230.50 ($2.99). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 232.62 ($3.02), with a volume of 7,879,231 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of £376.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 199.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from On the Beach Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. On the Beach Group’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

In other On the Beach Group news, insider Shaun Morton sold 45,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.96), for a total transaction of £102,723.12 ($133,199.07). 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

