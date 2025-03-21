ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells $19,995.36 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $19,995.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 569,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,570.16. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 35,564 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $194,890.72.

On Thursday, February 20th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 3,315 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $21,149.70.

On Monday, February 10th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 1,637 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $11,213.45.

Shares of ON24 stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.39. 94,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,878. The company has a market capitalization of $224.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 175,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 65,322 shares during the period. Finally, Circumference Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Circumference Group LLC now owns 394,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

