One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,718 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 169,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 19,929 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,283,626.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,318.05. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $125,345.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,868.80. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,547 shares of company stock worth $4,275,553. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Melius upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $60.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $241.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 71.62%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

