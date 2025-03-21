One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 133,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $60.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

