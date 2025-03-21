One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $5.06 Million in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000. LandBridge accounts for 1.7% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LandBridge at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in LandBridge in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of LB stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36. LandBridge Co LLC has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. LandBridge’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $82.00 target price on LandBridge and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of LandBridge in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of LandBridge in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

