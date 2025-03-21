One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 170,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,959,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 331,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

