One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $292,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $258.22 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.