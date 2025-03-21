Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.
Vor Biopharma Stock Up 1.2 %
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOR. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
