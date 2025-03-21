OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Sells 105,606 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 105,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,010,649.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,073.09. This represents a 36.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. The company has a market cap of $857.40 million, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.63. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $17.73.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPFI shares. Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities lowered OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in OppFi in the third quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in OppFi by 28.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in OppFi during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

