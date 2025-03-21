OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday.

OptiNose Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at OptiNose

OPTN opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.30. OptiNose has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $25.80.

In other news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 6,376 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $33,729.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,464.99. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,213 shares of company stock valued at $43,643 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptiNose

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in OptiNose by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 155,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 3.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,541,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 518,610 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 142.1% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,688,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,580 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at $2,824,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

See Also

