Optiscan Imaging Limited (ASX:OIL) Insider Camile Farah Buys 195,385 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2025

Optiscan Imaging Limited (ASX:OILGet Free Report) insider Camile Farah purchased 195,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,446.20 ($14,746.04).

Optiscan Imaging Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $129.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Optiscan Imaging Company Profile

Optiscan Imaging Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of endomicroscopic digital imaging technology solutions for medical, translational, and pre-clinical applications in Australia, Germany, and Internationally. It offers InVivage, an intra-oral digital hand-held confocal endomicroscope for oral cancer screening and/or surgical margin determination; and ViewnVivo, a miniaturized in vivo imaging device that offers single-cell 3D live microscopic imaging.

