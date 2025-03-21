Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.

ORLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Canada upgraded Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,065,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,481 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,944,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,668,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 880,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 584,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $3,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

ORLA stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -929.07 and a beta of 0.71. Orla Mining has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

