Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.
ORLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Canada upgraded Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Orla Mining Stock Performance
ORLA stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -929.07 and a beta of 0.71. Orla Mining has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
Featured Stories
