Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Upgraded by Stifel Canada to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ORLA. TD Securities raised shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -929.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.54. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kitching Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

