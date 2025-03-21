Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Upgraded at Stifel Canada

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OLA. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Orla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.86.

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.78. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

