Osisko Development (ODV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect Osisko Development to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.
Osisko Development Stock Down 0.3 %
ODV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,873. The company has a market capitalization of $212.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Osisko Development
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Development
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.