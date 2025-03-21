Osisko Development (ODV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect Osisko Development to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

Osisko Development Stock Down 0.3 %

ODV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,873. The company has a market capitalization of $212.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

