OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 7,504 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 370.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $110.61.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

