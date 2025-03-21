OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 24,338 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,338 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.11 and a one year high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

