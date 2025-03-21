Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Acquires Shares of 11,994 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 79,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.70.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

