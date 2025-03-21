Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Acquires Shares of 2,502 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $174,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,937,295.29. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $1,094,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,776,543. This trade represents a 6.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,029 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $180.72 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.39 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.62 and a 200 day moving average of $182.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.25.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

