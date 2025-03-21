Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $171.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $154.17 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

