Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after acquiring an additional 352,358 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after acquiring an additional 199,487 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,498,000 after acquiring an additional 243,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $205.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.76. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

