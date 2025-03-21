Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Sells 110 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $373.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.85. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

