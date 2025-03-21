Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Sells 71 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $65,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $283,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,785 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $614,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,904. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $1,725,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,047.50. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,256 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,357 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.74.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRM opened at $279.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.23 and its 200-day moving average is $309.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

