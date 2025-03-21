Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. 5,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92.
