Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. 5,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

