Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.32. 2,817,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,512,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 126.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 739,506 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 998,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 468,696 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,850,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 905.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 469,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 422,593 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 268,631 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

