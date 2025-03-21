Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) Trading Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 1,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 38,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Oxus Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $45.87 million, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

