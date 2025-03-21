P. Van R. Dafoe Buys 2,700 Shares of South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB) Stock

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer P. Van R. Dafoe bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.33 per share, with a total value of C$100,791.00.

South Bow Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOB. Wolfe Research lowered South Bow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South Bow has an average rating of “Hold”.

Featured Articles

