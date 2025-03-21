PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $8.18. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 961,925 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $875.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.66 million. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 23.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $741,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 587.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,052,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 899,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 349,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

