Palogic Value Management L.P. Has $110,000 Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Palogic Value Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,620,500 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned 0.08% of LivePerson worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPSN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 104.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1,162.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 210,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 194,069 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.08.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.12 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 111.48% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.88.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Anthony John Sabino sold 166,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $149,591.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,920,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,345.60. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 290,137 shares of company stock valued at $278,780 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

