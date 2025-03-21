Palogic Value Management L.P. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,496 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises 1.6% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Clarkson Capital upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $63.21.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.77%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

