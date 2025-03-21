Palogic Value Management L.P. Sells 85,500 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Palogic Value Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,500 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 25.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 318,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 237.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 24,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.02.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 111.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick Gregory Halter acquired 34,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $95,202.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,001 shares in the company, valued at $95,202.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 34,770 shares of company stock worth $108,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPMT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPMT

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.