Paragon Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.22.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

