Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 4.2% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 42.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,489,514 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $262,094,000 after purchasing an additional 46,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5,422.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $482,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,653 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $102.25 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.05.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

