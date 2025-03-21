Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 368 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises about 0.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 20.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 199,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 34,056 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 114.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 50,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 20.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 45.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

