Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 129 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of CRH by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRH. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

NYSE CRH opened at $97.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

