PBF Energy (PBF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/14/2025 – PBF Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – PBF Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – PBF Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – PBF Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – PBF Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – PBF Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – PBF Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

PBF stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently -23.35%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,131,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,249,998 shares in the company, valued at $611,049,959.60. This represents a 0.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 721,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,269,600. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2,119.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 411,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 392,776 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 165.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 28,770 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,515,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in PBF Energy by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 93,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

