PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $17.59 EPS

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $20.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $17.59, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $110.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.77 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 46.08% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $17.32 earnings per share.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.12 and its 200-day moving average is $112.92. The company has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. PDD has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $164.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank downgraded PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.09.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

