PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR) to Issue Dividend of $0.34

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3414 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance
PSTR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86.
About PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF
