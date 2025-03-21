PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $147.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $201.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.41. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

