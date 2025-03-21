Peter Platzer Sells 27,564 Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) Chairman Peter Platzer sold 27,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $236,223.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,615,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,848,280.14. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter Platzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Peter Platzer sold 145,600 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,328.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Peter Platzer sold 51,346 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $578,669.42.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPIR opened at $8.90 on Friday. Spire Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $228.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SPIR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,104,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 53.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 148,803 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 45.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 242,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 76,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

