Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.24. 11,558,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 35,750,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Thoma Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,096,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

