PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Position Lifted by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,966 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up 14.6% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.79% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $53,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,060,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,533,000 after buying an additional 146,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 278,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.