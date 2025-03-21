Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading Up 5.5% – Should You Buy?

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $16.32. 4,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 70,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of -3.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 814,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 216,483 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 778,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 157,530 shares in the last quarter.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

