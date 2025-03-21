Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 48.88%. The business had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Planet Labs PBC updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PL traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.45. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.05 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.30 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.27.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.